Friday, 1 December 2023
Rowing Club open day is fun for the whole family

November 29 2023 - 3:18pm
The community will have a chance to experience one of the region's hidden gems this weekend, as the Margaret River Rowing Club opens its doors for the annual Open Day.

Local News

