Rowing Club open day is fun for the whole family

The community will have a chance to experience one of the region's hidden gems this weekend, as the Margaret River Rowing Club opens its doors for the annual Open Day.
Held on Sunday December 3 at the clubhouse on the banks of the Margaret River, the day offers locals the chance to learn more about the club and have fun trying out some watercraft.
MRRC Club Secretary Tori Johnson said the Open Day would welcome both existing and prospective members, with the aim of recruiting more people and encouraging existing members to use the facilities more.
"It's such a beautiful stretch of river - we're keen to see people getting out on the water and using the craft more," Ms Johnson said. "We want to spread the word that you don't have to be a hardcore rower to join the rowing club.
"In fact, you don't need to be a rower at all - we've got single and double kayaks as well as SUP boards, along with single, double and quad sculls for rowers."
The morning's schedule of activities includes tours of the facilities, sculling demonstrations, and free use of the watercraft followed by a BBQ breakfast.
There will be fun races for attendees to compete in, in the categories of kayak, stand-up paddleboard and the traditional 'dog on a SUP' race.
Several fantastic prizes are up for grabs, donated by local businesses including the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, Wine for Dudes, SeaGardens, Howard Park, and Margaret River Produce and Pet.
For those keen to test out their skills on the rowing machine, a rolling 500m ergo sprint competition will be running throughout the morning on the Club's Concept 2 ergometer.
"Although we don't currently have a formal training program, we do have a few experienced rowers in the Club, as well as two training sculls with outriggers - kind of like 'floaties' - to help with balance," Ms Johnson said.
"They're perfect for beginners."
Membership for the rowing club is currently priced at $110 per year, which includes mandatory Rowing WA membership fees.
Junior memberships are $60 for children aged 14 to 17.
Children under 14 can accompany an adult member free of charge.
The Open Day is on Sunday December 3 from 8am until 11am. Children are welcome, as are dogs on leads.
Limited parking available; cars should turn down the driveway marked 750 Wallcliffe Rd at the entrance to the site of Wallcliffe House; signage will be erected on the day.
There is a 5 minute walk to the clubhouse via a pedestrian accessway. The Club recommends bringing a hat, sunscreen and water.
