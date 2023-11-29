Festive fun for everyone at Mitchell Park

Get ready for a full program of entertainment and music as the Building Busselton Town Team puts the finishing touches on its annual Christmas in Mitchell Park event.
Made possible by funding from the City of Busselton, the event is part of the community group's plan to invigorate the City Centre and will be the first major event to utilise the location since the re-development of Busselton Central.
This year's event will offer a range of activities and attractions for families to enjoy including music by DJ Sharky, performances by the Leeuwin College of Performance and the Busselton Repertory Club, Zumba with Giselle, and roving Christmas characters.
Also adding her talents to the program is The Voice Australia star and local vocalist, Sofia Witt.
Building Busselton president Lisa Massey said each year the event welcomed increased numbers and many smiling faces, and she expected this year to be no different.
"This event really sets the Christmas season into high gear, and we love seeing the young families of Busselton turn out to enjoy our beautiful City Centre," she said.
"With the cost-of-living pressure we're all currently under, it's a great free event for everyone to come together to celebrate the end of the year."
The Building Busselton Town Team are encouraging people to dress up, with a Christmas parade set to go ahead, as well as free Christmas family portraits from photographer Abby Murray.
Fun activities will include letter writing to Santa Claus, face and glitter painting, and plenty of food options.
The Building Busselton Town Team supports people working together to engage the community and create vibrant neighbourhoods.
There are more than 120 Town Teams across WA, with the Building Busselton Town Team welcoming of all new members.
Visit www.townteammovement.com to learn more.
Christmas in Mitchell Park will run from 4pm to 7pm on Friday December 8.
Santa will arrive at 4:30pm, before the start of the Christmas parade.
