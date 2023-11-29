Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Friday, 1 December 2023
Festive fun for everyone at Mitchell Park

Updated November 29 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:38pm
Get ready for a full program of entertainment and music as the Building Busselton Town Team puts the finishing touches on its annual Christmas in Mitchell Park event.

