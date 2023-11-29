Watts turns up the heat on Vasse A Grade

A SPARKLING half-century by Phil Watts paved the way for Dunsborough to register their best win of the A-Grade cricket season when they outplayed Vasse at the Dunsborough Playing Fields on Saturday.
Aided by some strong tail-end hitting from Cameron Sharpe (38) and Harrison Sutherland (33 not out), Watts scored 53 off 68 balls to set up Dunsborough's total of 9-227 from 50 overs.
Brad Kearney took three wickets for Vasse, while Matthew Penfold had the honour of becoming the first bowler for Vasse to take a wicket with his first ball in A-Grade cricket after Michael Byrne paddled a warm-up bouncer to square leg.
Vasse were on the back foot from early in their chase and at one stage were 8-126 before recovering to 185 all out, thanks to Jacques Allen (50) and a ninth-wicket stand of 59 between Richard Atkinson (33) and Penfold (22).
Cowaramup made a huge comeback from a bad start to notch their first win of the season when they beat St Marys at Bovell Park.
After being put into bat, the Bulls were 5-40 before steadying to make 225 all out, with Ben Cox (95) mastering the tricky batting conditions beautifully, with assistance from Matthew Burgess (40).
St Marys could only muster 91 in 36 overs in reply, Fraser Oates bagging 5-11 for Cowaramup.
In the other A-Grade game Margaret River Hawks continued their unbeaten run this season with a comprehensive win over reigning premiers Yallingup-Oddbods at Barnard Park.
Winning the toss was the only thing that went right for YOBS, who collapsed on a low bouncing track to be all out for 57 in 27.4 overs.
Nayton Colombera (23) was the only batsman to get a start for YOBS, while Rumesh Silva (4-24), Grant Garstone (3-8) and Mat Kent (2-5) all enjoyed their brief time with the ball for Hawks.
Skipper Jack Green (25 not out) led from the front for Hawks, who replied with 3-61 in just 12.1 overs to win by seven wickets.
Legspinner Robbie Lorrimar took 2-16 for YOBS.
The talking point of the lower grades was the B-Grade game between Yallingup-Oddbods and Hawks on the synthetic ground at Barnard Park.
It produced one of the most lopsided results ever seen in BMRCA history.
Margaret River Hawks continued their unbeaten run this season with a comprehensive win over reigning premiers Yallingup-Oddbods at Barnard Park.
YOBS amassed a huge total of 6-315 off 45 overs and then routed Hawks for 36 to win by 279 runs.
Mitchell Carpenter (83 off just 53 balls) and Max Walsh (82) added 168 for the first wicket for YOBS.
No batsman reached double figures for Hawks, while Finn Olney took 3-10 for YOBS.
In the other B-Grade game, Dunsborough (9-216, Mat Lepidi 49, Mat Kammann 3-30) outplayed Vasse (108, Mat Kammann 23, James Carter 4-17) on the synthetic ground at Dunsborough.
A new ground was used for the first time when Dunsborough's C-Graders met Cowaramup at the Dunsborough Lakes Sporting Precinct.
Cowaramup took the honours, scoring 208 and restricting Dunsborough to 7-180 to win by 28 runs.
Ben Kirkham (43) and Mark Barrett-Lennard (3-13) were best for the Bulls while Dillon Payne (38 not out) and Stu Watson (36 not out) added an unbroken stand of 66 for the eighth wicket for Dunsborough.
Yallingup-Oddbods had the better of Nannup when they scored 6-209 and contained Nannup to 8-107 at Nannup Oval.
Hayden Jones (56 and 4-25) had a great double for YOBS while Emma Bresser took 3-31 for Nannup.
St Marys earned the points in the remaining game after dismissing YOBS Academy for 113 (Ronin Watt taking 5-17) and losing five wickets in their successful chase which took up 23 overs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.