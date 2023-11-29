Heatwave forces Cowaramup Bay Day back to school

Last week's severe heat wave saw Cowaramup Primary School make a late change to its 6th annual Say G'Day to the Bay Day, which took place at the school instead of the beach.
The extreme weather forced the event from Gracetown Beach to be relocated to sheltered school grounds.
Over 400 students took part in environmental-cultural themed educational activities.
They were engaged in 15 different activities presented by environmental groups and agencies to help students better understand the importance of looking after Cowaramup Bay and the surrounding environment.
Say G 'Day to the Bay Day helps kids and families understand the importance of the Cowaramup Bay and surrounding areas, giving them improved skills and knowledge to look after and appreciate the natural environment.
Introductions to the day and the welcome to country were delivered Mitchella Hutchins representing the local Wardani people.
"Kaya, we all share a universal nest, we are all custodians of nature and it's our responsibility to respect this gift and hand it on to the next generation in better condition," she told the gathering.
The show went on thanks to flexible passionate staff, community and providers to ensure the kids had a great educational and fun day.- Kristy McKinley
Say G'Day to the Bay OK Day is made possible with the generous time given by a host of organisations.
Activities included looking at sea life up close using microscopes and a 3-dimensional model of the catchment that simulates pollution and runoff into river systems.
Crowd favourites included a large scale Cowara Bird mural with artist Elaine Cloherty and getting to hold real live snakes with Discover Deadly.
Other presenters included Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, Margaret River Surf Life Saving Club, Sea and Rescue, Busselton Jetty and Underwater Observatory, Birdlife Australia, Tangaroa Blue, Augusta Margaret River Shire, Ngari Marine Park, and GeoCatch.
Cowaramup Primary School teacher and event organiser Kristy McKinley said the last minute change of plans meant regular supporters of the event needed to be even more accomodating than usual.
"Cowaramup Primary School is very grateful to all the activity providers that remained upbeat despite extreme heat and adapted their activities to suit the schools' grounds," Kristy said.
"The show went on thanks to flexible passionate staff, community and providers to ensure the kids had a great educational and fun day."
Say G'Day to the Bay Day would not be possible without support from Cowaramup Lions, Evans & Tate, Vasse Felix, Fermoy Estate, Juniper and Cape Mentelle.
"We look forward to returning this fabulous event to the beach next year," Kristy said.
