Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Fond farewell for Margaret River Montessori educator

December 6 2023 - 5:09pm
December 6 2023 - 5:09pm
After 30 years, Margaret River Montessori School co-founder and long time teacher, Sue Gaunt, is stepping into retirement. Pictures supplied.
Much loved Margaret River Montessori School (MRMS) founder and long term teacher, Sue Gaunt, will be retiring at the end of the year - celebrating a 30 year career on the school's 30th birthday year.

