Fond farewell for Margaret River Montessori educator

Much loved Margaret River Montessori School (MRMS) founder and long term teacher, Sue Gaunt, will be retiring at the end of the year - celebrating a 30 year career on the school's 30th birthday year.
Sue's work with Margaret River Montessori School began in the early 1990s when she and a few others got together and decided to open a school that would nurture the emotional, psychological and academic development of children in a stimulating and child friendly environment.
Through sheer will, grit and hard work, the group celebrated the opening of the Montessori School in 1993.
Already a trained teacher, Sue took on Montessori teacher training while she raised her three children together with husband Les.
As well as teaching across many age groups, subjects and classrooms, Sue has had many roles throughout her time at MRMS, serving as school principal and a mentor to fellow staff.
Sue is a role model for us all.- Lisa Fenton, Principal MRMS
MRMS principal, Lisa Fenton, says her legacy is one to be remembered.
"Sue is a role model for us all," Lisa said.
"She is a model educator and just simply a model human - always kind, humble, a very hard worker and has seemingly endless patience and love for the children she works with.
"In founding our school, having a vision and seeing it through to reality, in committing a 30 year career to that vision ever since its inception, Sue has given our community a gift that can never be lost.
"We are so grateful".
Parents, staff and past students were quick to offer their own tributes to Sue's contributions.
"Congratulations on an amazing legacy! Thank you for all your hard work. You made MRMS such a special place for my kids during their time there," Isabella Moffitt wrote.
Sonja McCullough-Roco said she was "a true role model".
"Sue, you were a huge part of my ten years at MRMS," she said.
"Thank you so very much for all you have done for the school, and for me.
"Your kindness, professionalism and most of all your warmth will always stay with me."
Deborah Rigby said it was the end of an era for the school community.
"Thanks for all your hard work over the last 30 years Sue, you'll be missed."
