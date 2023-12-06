The top nine family travel packages for an Icelandic adventure

With travel packages deals to Iceland becoming increasingly popular, it's the perfect time to plan your family's next great adventure in this enchanting country. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis

Iceland, a land of fire and ice, offers an array of breathtaking landscapes and unique experiences that make it a perfect destination for family adventures.

From witnessing the dance of the Northern Lights to exploring geothermal wonders, Iceland is a place where nature's beauty is on full display.

In this guide, we explore the 'nine of the best family travel packages for an Icelandic adventure', each tailored to provide unforgettable experiences for families.

These travel packages cater to various interests and durations, ensuring that whether you have a few days or a couple of weeks, your family can enjoy the wonders of Iceland.

1. Seven-Day Self-Drive Northern Lights Tour

Discover Iceland's Magic Under the Northern Lights, this is one of the travel packages deals to Iceland that are ideal for families seeking an enchanting experience. This seven-day self-drive tour is a journey through Iceland's mesmerizing landscapes under the mystical Northern Lights. Rated an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars by 248 travelers, this package, priced at approximately 435 USD, is available from September to April - the prime months for Northern Lights viewing. The tour includes a visit to a captivating ice cave, offering a unique adventure that appeals to both adults and children. As you drive through Iceland's scenic routes, prepare for an itinerary filled with awe-inspiring natural wonders. Remember to pack warm clothing and a good camera to capture the auroras. This package balances the freedom of self-driving with the assurance of a well-planned route, making it an unforgettable family adventure in the land of fire and ice.

2. Three-Hour Whale Watching Tour

An Oceanic Adventure Awaiting in Faxafloi Bay. Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars by 206 travelers, this three-hour whale watching tour, costing about 92 USD, is a must-do for families visiting Iceland. The tour embarks from Reykjavik and sails into the majestic Faxafloi Bay, a habitat for the awe-inspiring Minke and Humpback whales. Witnessing these magnificent creatures in their natural environment is a thrilling and educational experience for both kids and adults. The tour provides a unique opportunity to learn about marine life and the importance of ocean conservation. Be sure to dress warmly and bring binoculars for the best views. The boat is equipped with safety gear and amenities to ensure a comfortable and secure journey. This tour not only offers a chance to see whales but also provides stunning views of Iceland's coastline, making it a memorable family excursion.

3. Thirty-Minute Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon Boat Tour

A Glacial Wonderland in a Short, Sweet Package. This 30-minute boat tour of the Jokulsarlon glacier lagoon, rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by 273 travelers and priced around 46 USD, is a perfect choice for families seeking a quick yet spectacular natural adventure in Iceland. The Jokulsarlon lagoon, with its floating icebergs and serene waters, offers a surreal landscape that captivates all ages. As the boat glides through the icy waters, keep an eye out for seals lounging on the icebergs. The tour offers an excellent opportunity for photography, and the guide provides insights into the lagoon's formation and the impacts of climate change on these fragile ecosystems. Although short, this tour packs a lot of wonder and is ideal for families with young children or those on a tight schedule. Don't forget to dress warmly, as the glacial environment can be quite chilly, even in summer.

4. Four-Day Summer Self-Drive Tour of Iceland's Golden Circle & South Coast

A Family-Friendly Exploration of Iceland's Iconic Landscapes. This four-day summer self-drive tour, priced at approximately 228 USD, is an affordable and exciting way for families to explore Iceland's Golden Circle and South Coast. With a 5-star rating, this package includes three nights of accommodations in Reykjavik, a rental car for four days, and the assistance of a personal travel agent to help customize your journey. The Golden Circle route takes you to some of Iceland's most famous natural attractions, like the geysers at Geysir, the magnificent Gullfoss waterfall, and the historic ingvellir National Park. The South Coast offers stunning black sand beaches, impressive waterfalls, and the chance to see puffins. This self-drive format gives families the flexibility to explore at their own pace, making it an ideal choice for those with young children or those who prefer a more relaxed itinerary.

5. Ten-Day Ring Road Self-Drive Tour

Embark on Epic Iceland Excursions Around the Ring Road. This 10-day Ring Road self-drive tour is a journey through some of Iceland's most breathtaking landscapes, offering families an immersive experience into the heart of Icelandic nature. With a duration perfect for a thorough exploration, this trip allows you to experience the diverse scenery of Iceland, from volcanic fields to glacial lagoons. The tour, available from April to September, balances well-planned routes with the freedom of self-driving, making it suitable for families who enjoy adventure with a touch of comfort. Along the Ring Road, you'll encounter iconic sights such as the Jkulsrln Glacier Lagoon, the Lake Mvatn area, and numerous waterfalls and hot springs. This tour as part of holiday packages in Iceland is an opportunity to create lasting family memories, from hiking to wildlife watching, each offering a unique glimpse into the natural wonders of this remarkable island.

6. Three-Day Golden Circle and Whale Watching Package

A Compact Adventure Combining Iceland's Natural Marvels. This three-day package offers a condensed but thrilling exploration of Iceland's Golden Circle and whale watching experiences. Ideal for families on a shorter visit, this tour combines the geological wonders of the Golden Circle with the marine majesty of whale watching in Faxafloi Bay. The Golden Circle tour takes you through a route of spectacular geysers, the historic ingvellir National Park, and the majestic Gullfoss waterfall. Following this, the whale watching excursion presents an opportunity to witness the grace of Minke and Humpback whales in their natural habitat. This combination of land and sea exploration provides a diverse and educational experience, making it perfect for families seeking to maximize their Icelandic adventure in a limited time.

7. Eight-Day Ring Road Summer Self-Drive Tour

Explore Iceland's Ring Road in Summer Splendor. The eight-day Ring Road summer self-drive tour is a wonderful way for families to discover the full circle of Iceland's natural beauty during the warmer months. This tour, designed for families comfortable with driving and exploring independently, takes you through a variety of landscapes, from the dramatic coastlines to the serene countryside. The summer season offers longer daylight hours, allowing more time for exploration and activities like hiking, bird watching, and visiting local Icelandic villages. The tour provides flexibility and the option to customize your stops, making it ideal for families with specific interests or those who enjoy a spontaneous travel experience. It's an excellent choice for a comprehensive and personal exploration of Iceland at a relaxed pace.

8. Guided Geothermal Tour

A Guided Journey Through Iceland's Geothermal Wonders. This guided geothermal tour offers families an educational and exciting excursion into Iceland's famous geothermal areas. Led by knowledgeable guides, this tour takes you to some of the most active geothermal spots, where you can witness the power of the earth in the form of geysers, hot springs, and mud pots. It's an excellent opportunity for families to learn about geothermal energy, its importance in Icelandic culture, and its role in sustainable living. The tour is well-suited for families of all ages and provides a comfortable and safe way to explore these fascinating natural phenomena. It's a great way to add an educational element to your Icelandic adventure, providing insights and experiences that are both memorable and informative.

9. Glacier Ice Tunnel Tour

An Icy Expedition into the Heart of Glaciers. The glacier ice tunnel tour is a unique and thrilling adventure for families looking to experience the icy wonders of Iceland. This guided tour takes you inside a man-made ice tunnel, carved into one of Iceland's magnificent glaciers. Here, you can marvel at the stunning blue ice and learn about the formation and significance of glaciers in the Icelandic landscape. It's a safe and accessible way for families to experience the inside of a glacier, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The tour is not only an adventure but also an educational experience, teaching about the impacts of climate change on these ancient ice formations. Suitable for families with an adventurous spirit, this tour offers a deeper understanding and appreciation of Iceland's glacial beauty.