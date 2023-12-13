Brand new big top just in time for circus cabaret

The next Karnidale Western Australian Circus Festival is set to be the biggest one yet, with a huge number of performers about to arrive in the region from around the globe.
Festival co-organiser Louise Moss said the January festival will also include the big reveal of a new big top cabaret tent.
The Karnidale cabarets have become a huge drawcard for evening crowds, keen to take in fringe-style adult entertainment, thrilling acts and great live music.
"It is going to be decked with lush velvet seating and tables, drapes, candles and flowers to showcase those more intimate shows," Louise said of the new addition.
"It is going to be gorgeous."
Twenty international artists will also fly in for the two day festival, which takes place on Friday January 19 and Saturday January 20.
The performers, hailing from New Zealand, USA, Canada, China, Spain, the UK, France and Ireland, represents the most international acts the festival has ever had.
"There are also another 50 performers flying in from Melbourne and Sydney, and of course some local WA artists too."
While the festival team work to prepare the purpose-built site for the crowds, the Lunar Circus International Training Project will be in full swing.
Two hundred and fifty people will be living onsite for the two week program, with another 60 visiting on a daily basis.- Lou Moss, Lunar Circus
"The Project sold out in August and we have a long long waiting list," Louise said, noting many had missed out despite an increase on capacity numbers from previous years.
"We have 125 classes a day, 625 classes a week and 1250 classes over the two weeks prior to the festival.
"Two hundred and fifty people will be living onsite for the two weeks, with another 60 visiting on a daily basis."
Participants can train in over 35 different circus disciplines during the program, including aerial classes, dance classes, flying trapeze, tumbling, handstands, juggling, unicycle and more.
The training school concludes before crowds of campers descend on the Karnidale site in Karridale for the weekend festival, with day pass holders making the most of the packed programme.
As well as performances and cabarets, there will be live music, DJ sets, market stalls, food vans and workshops on offer.
To find out more including the full programme, and to book weekend and day tickets, visit lunarcircus.com
Check out the Karnidale Facebook page for updates at www.facebook.com/circusfestival
