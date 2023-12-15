Kids tackle obstacle course for sports fundraiser | Photos

Over $500 was raised last week at Margaret River Independent School's Meander Mayhem, to purchase new sports equipment for the school.
Students from Preprimary to Year 6 ran one kilometre loops through the school grounds while also navigating some exciting obstacles.
The school thanked Year 5 teacher Lindsay Burke for organising the annual event, and to the parents who offered their time to help out.
