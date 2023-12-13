Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Making Christmas better for Margaret River locals

By Making Christmas Better for Margaret River Locals
December 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Thanks to Lotterywest, the Margaret River Community Centre (MRCC) will be providing food hampers and cooler bags with chickens and vegetables to help make Christmas meals a little brighter for the local people and families experiencing financial and food insecurity.

