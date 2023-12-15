Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Christmas Eve in Cowaramup

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 15 2023 - 1:26pm
Christmas Eve carols in Pioneer Park on Sunday December 24, from 6.30pm.
Join the Cowaramup community for the annual Christmas Eve carols and nativity outside St Mary's Church in Pioneer Park on Sunday December 24, from 6:30pm.

