Christmas Eve in Cowaramup

Join the Cowaramup community for the annual Christmas Eve carols and nativity outside St Mary's Church in Pioneer Park on Sunday December 24, from 6:30pm.
Last year's event saw 280 people in attendance, with community support from many local services and individuals.
Event spokesperson Diana Buchanan said the evening would present a beautiful retelling of the nativity story, with music and singing of favourite Christmas Carols.
People are encouraged to bring a picnic and a chair or blankets.
