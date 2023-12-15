Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Pastor set to make move to Melbourne

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Packer, Lead Pastor at Margaret River Baptist Church, will head to Melbourne at the end of March to take up a new role. Picture supplied.
Ian Packer, Lead Pastor at Margaret River Baptist Church, will head to Melbourne at the end of March to take up a new role. Picture supplied.

The Lead Pastor at Margaret River Baptist Church (MRBC) has been appointed to a prestigious new role which will see him move from the region next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help