Pastor set to make move to Melbourne

The Lead Pastor at Margaret River Baptist Church (MRBC) has been appointed to a prestigious new role which will see him move from the region next year.
Revd Ian Packer said securing the position of Lecturer in Theology and Ethics, and Dean of Studies at Melbourne School of Theology meant he would not be seeking an extension of his one year contract.
"While I've been here in Margs, I've been exploring with the MRBC community spiritual life, ethics, and world views in the light of Christian Scripture, especially the story of Jesus of Nazareth," he said.
He will make the move to Melbourne at the end of March 2024.
"It's a great opportunity for me but I will miss the folk of Margs and the good friends made here," he said. "Whether it's a good philosophical or theological discussion over a beer at one of the taverns, or a coffee with friends, or gazing at God's amazing world down Prevelly way, this is an amazing place to be."
Fellow pastor Damien Bailey said his impact had been felt by the community.
"It's been great that we as a church were able to attract him here to inject some contemporary theological insights into the local church," he said.
Revd Packer said there was still time to connect and encouraged locals to visit over the festive period. "I hope to make more friends to miss and revisit," he said. "So our invitation at MRBC is to please visit us during the Christmas season."
