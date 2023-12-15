Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Local group lands conservation gong

Updated December 15 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:16pm
Nature Conservation chair Dr Ann Ward accepts the Len Howard Community Group Award. Picture supplied.
The Margaret River Region's peak environment group has won a prestigious conservation award against a field from across WA.

