Fine wines take deep dive

A new wine collection is about to be released following a collaborative project between Edwards Wines and Rare Foods Australia.
The 'Oceans Series' is launched today, and Fiona Edwards said the initial release to Edwards Wines Compass Club members was perfect timing ahead of Christmas.
"The 'Oceans Series', is our latest endeavour together.
"It is a bold experiment that marries the craft of winemaking with the ocean's mysterious qualities."
The family run estate joined forces with Augusta-based Rare Foods Australia to submerge their finest Chardonnay and Cabernet 18 metres beneath the surface.
"[Doing this] invites the ocean's steady temperature, pressure, and perhaps even its spirit to play a part in the wine's maturation process.
This novel method of cellaring is not just a nod to the adventurous spirit of the region, but also a tribute to the ocean's influence on the life and culture of Augusta Margaret River.
Edwards said the concept allowed bottles to move with the ocean, for their almost year-long deep-dive.
"As the bottles rest in their aquatic cellar, they are caressed by the currents that have shaped the coastline, contributing to the complex character that each bottle promises.
"Tasting the Oceans Series becomes not just a sensory experience but a journey that connects the drinker to the elements, to the very edge where land, sea, and human ingenuity intersect.
"After 11 months, the bottles have finally made their way to the surface and are ready for sale."
Stock of the Oceans Series is limited and available to the Edwards Wines Compass Club members.
Any unallocated bottles will be made available to the general public.
For more information or to make contact, visit www.edwardswines.com.au
