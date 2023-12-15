Most successful Arum Lily Blitz in history

Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's Arum Lily Blitz has come to an end for 2023, with this year going down as the most successful yet.
The 2023 blitz filled in key gaps across the region, especially in the Augusta area, Burnside, Kilcarnup, and near Yallingup.
Nature Conservation - working with volunteers and groups including the Friends of the Cape to Cape Track and Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) - also targeted some crucial spots in the Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park around Quinninup, Moses Rock and along Cowaramup Brook.
There were also wins in Boranup Forest, thanks to community donations following the 2021 bushfires.
Here, teams of Nature Conservation volunteers and staff mapped huge areas to inform on-going control, followed by contractors "closing the noose" around the major arum lily infestation as part of a containment approach.
At an end-of-year celebration for volunteers, businesses, contractors, and landholders, Blitz coordinator Mike Griffiths said more than 300 new landholders had registered in 2023, bringing the total number to 1950.
"We're still crunching the data but we're expecting the total land area where arum lilies are now being controlled to be close to 23,000 hectares across the Capes region. That's a huge achievement!"
Mr Griffiths said the biggest achievement was the increasing community awareness as more people recognised arum lilies as a key threat to biodiversity.
"I'm seeing a lot more awareness in our community, more understanding about the problem and a lot more people who are willing to register for the Blitz and take action on their own property. The Blitz wouldn't work without this awareness," he said.
"We're also seeing more people put their hands up to help out in all sorts of ways. The teams volunteering for the Boranup surveys were inspirational.
"Stronger engagement in social media, our local newspapers and on radio has helped immensely too."
Mr Griffiths said more businesses helping to distribute free herbicide and information also provided a huge boost to the Arum Lily Blitz, making it easily available in new areas.
"We couldn't have done it without the help of Vasse General Store, Dunsborough Rural, Busselton Agricultural Services, Cowaramup Agencies, Karridale Agencies and True Blue Hardware in Augusta," he said.
Nature Conservation general manager Drew McKenzie said the Arum Lily Blitz was now being used as the model for community weed control program.
See www.natureconservation.org.au for more information.
