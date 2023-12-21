Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Language students step out on the town

December 21 2023 - 6:49pm
Janse, Mawati, Estu, Pan and Maria have enjoyed regular outings as part of the South Regional TAFE course.
South Regional TAFE students at the Margaret River campus are celebrating a year of progress as they worked to obtain Certificates in Spoken and Written English.

