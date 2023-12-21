Language students step out on the town

South Regional TAFE students at the Margaret River campus are celebrating a year of progress as they worked to obtain Certificates in Spoken and Written English.
Under the guidance of dedicated instructors, the Certificate II and III classes engaged in a variety of activities within the community, designed to enhance their English skills.
The group of students visited the Margaret River library, the Margaret River Community Pantry, the Community Garden, as well as taking in a production of 'The Lorax' presented by Artzability.
A visit to Vinnies op shop resulted in some students volunteering for the charity.
"It's such a great way for the students to engage in 'real life' English instead of referring to textbooks," Kathleen O'Shea, lecturer of Spoken and Written English said.
"There is just so much to talk about afterwards in class."
Guest speakers from Ishar (Multicultural Women's Health) and Hepatitis WA enriched the learning experience by sharing crucial health-related information with the classes.
Classes, held three times a week at SRTAFE Margaret River, are tailored to different language levels, offering students the opportunity to progress through three certificate levels.
Ms O'Shea said the majority of students were enrolled through the federally funded Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP), a free service designed to assist eligible migrants and humanitarian visa entrants in improving their English language skills and settling into Australia.
Student Hongyu Pan said the community excursions were a lot of fun.
"I love my English class and I love my classmates."
Classmate Estu Clark urged others to enrol.
"The reason to join English class is because it is fun, no stress, and you can learn a lot about your community, learn about your rights and where to get assistance as immigrants."
