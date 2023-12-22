Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Family wine story lives on at Cowaramup vineyard

December 22 2023 - 1:55pm
The all-in family business saw Ian Wright involved in the vineyard from a young age.
Ian Wright has followed in his parents' pioneering footsteps in establishing Wrights Vineyard - a new wine label steeped in Margaret River winemaking tradition and family heritage.

