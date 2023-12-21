Young local returns with new perspective

A former Margaret River Senior High School head boy, and Shire of Augusta Margaret River Community Development Trainee has just returned from attending COP28, the world's highest decision-making process on climate issues.
Callum Noone is currently completing a Masters of Environment and Climate Emergency at Curtin University, after having completed a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Relations at UWA and putting his Bachelor of Law studies at The University of Notre Dame Australia on hold.
"I decided to postpone my law studies to a further date and learn more specifically about one of the greatest challenges humanity has ever faced, and the solutions to mitigate the subsequent impacts - some of which we are already seeing," Callum told the Mail.
In mid-2023, he was awarded a Global Voices Fellowship, providing the opportunity to join a delegation to Dubai.
Global Voices is a non-partisan youth-led Australian not-for-profit organisation committed to developing the next generation of leaders by providing practical experience in policymaking, international relations, and diplomacy.
The program involves writing a policy paper, attending a conference in Canberra, and attending an international delegation.
"Global Voices is a well-recognised and respected organisation, and being chosen after an extremely competitive process was a great honour," Callum said.
At COP28, he said had the opportunity to meet with international politicians, diplomats, industry leaders, and other young people, all of whom were interested in promoting solutions to climate change and ecological degradation.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to talk to people with such a breadth of experience in different sectors and industries," he said.
"Everyone is approaching the issue of climate change from a unique perspective, and I have come away from the talks hopeful that we as a collective can demonstrate the leadership necessary to prevent temperature increases significantly above 1.5 degrees on pre-industrial averages."
Callum encouraged anyone in the region with a similar interest in climate solutions to reach out.
"The fight against climate change is universal," he said,
"Being able to bring the relationships and knowledge I made back to my local community is extremely important, and I am happy to help those in the community who are interested."
Those interested in connecting can contact Callum via email to callum.noone@hotmail.com
