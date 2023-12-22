From Pét Nat to Prosecco, it's all about bubbles at Christmas

Idée Fixe'- a fixed idea or obsession...is this blanc de blanc. Sparkling wine has been a fixated passion for Vasse Felix winemakers, who have been crafting various styles of our fizzy festive friend since 1985. This fabulously iconic winery opened its dedicated sparkling house in 2020 under the leadership of Michael Langridge. They popped Idée Fixe on the radar, delighting all that crossed its path. Made by Méthode Traditionnelle with secondary fermentation, resting, and riddling (no, this is not whispering jokes to your wine, although how fun!). Riddling is an age-old process to loosen sediment in the bottle. It involves rotating the bottle in small increments tilting the neck down to collect the yeast residue for easy removal. Crafted from 100 percent chardonnay grapes grown south of the region, this wine has a unique streamlined elegance.