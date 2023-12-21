Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta Margaret River's top volunteer named

December 21 2023 - 6:48pm
John O'Dwyer, Diana Heaford, Tom Gorta, Petrina Yates, Joshua Yates, Julia Meldrum, Luke Johnston, Cristine Wilder and John Alferink. (Absent) Loris Park. Image by Ovis Creative.
The region's volunteers were recognised this month with a special event hosted by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.

