Augusta Margaret River's top volunteer named

The region's volunteers were recognised this month with a special event hosted by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
Held in conjunction with International Volunteer Day, the event recognised the efforts of volunteers from community groups across the shire while they enjoyed canapes, beverages, gifts and prizes thanks to the support of several local businesses, and live music from local duo Si&B.
A selection panel including Shire President Julia Meldrum and last year's Volunteers of the Year Jan White and Gordon Temby chose the recipients of the 2023 Volunteer and Youth Volunteer of the Year Awards, from seven and two nominations respectively.
With a lifelong dedication to volunteering, John Alferink was named the 2023 Volunteer of the Year, recognising 55 years of firefighting service. John is also a founding member of the Historical Society, where he imparts his knowledge to school groups and is a mentor to visiting historians. He has been an instrumental volunteer for the Margaret River & Districts Agricultural Society, and a leading force at the Margaret River Lions Club.
Certificates of appreciation were also awarded to Cristine Wilder, Diana Heaford, John O'Dwyer, Loris Park, Luke Johnston and Petrina Yates, who were nominated for countless hours of contributions to various community organisations.
The 2023 Youth Volunteer of the Year was jointly awarded to Joshua Yates and Tom Gorta.
A dedicated volunteer who already boasts several years of experience in the SES, helping with call outs, software implementation, servicing equipment and delivering training, Joshua is also an active volunteer in the Fire Brigade and a volunteer coach and referee for the football club.
His love of photography and cinematography has seen him contribute to several events and promotions and he is also a regular volunteer at Margaret River HEART.
As a player, coach and umpire at the Margaret River Hockey Club, Tom Gorta's positive influence on young athletes gained him a nomination and eventual win in the youth volunteer category.
He actively participates in various fundraising events, demonstrating his commitment to the hockey club's overall success and is a role model to fellow players.
Shire President Julia Meldrum expressed her gratitude to all the community members who took the time to nominate a volunteer and to those who volunteer in the community.
The Shire also expressed thanks to the local businesses who donated wine, gifts and prizes to help in thanking the volunteers for the year of work and dedication.
