Hannah makes star debut for Hawks

By Allan Miller
December 22 2023 - 12:07pm
(Left) Ben Mattock and son Aaron added an unbroken 96-run partnership for the eighth wicket in Saturday's B-Grade game. Picture Steph La Mancusa. (Right) Hannah Bredenkamp had a stunning debut in senior cricket for the Hawks.
FATHER and son Ben and Aaron Mattock shared a day to remember when they combined for an unbroken 96-run partnership for the eighth wicket for St Marys in a B-Grade cricket game in Busselton on Saturday.

