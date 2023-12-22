Hannah makes star debut for Hawks

FATHER and son Ben and Aaron Mattock shared a day to remember when they combined for an unbroken 96-run partnership for the eighth wicket for St Marys in a B-Grade cricket game in Busselton on Saturday.
Ben hit a career-high 67 not out off 64 balls, while Aaron struck an unbeaten 34 as St Marys recovered from 7-96 to compile a match-winning 7-191 against Margaret River Hawks at Barnard Park.
The game was also notable for the outstanding performance of 14-year-old Hannah Bredenkamp for Hawks.
Making her senior cricket debut, Hannah Bredenkamp took a wicket with her first ball and finished with 5-26 from nine overs.
Making her senior cricket debut, Hannah took a wicket with her first ball and finished with 5-26 from nine overs.
Hannah could be not only the youngest female but the youngest cricketer overall to take a five-wicket bag in the history of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association.
Hawks were dismissed for 96 in reply to St Marys' 7-191, with Thomas Joyce (46) hitting nearly half the total, and Karl Rogers taking 3-21 for Saints.
The other B-Grade game on Saturday saw Yallingup-Oddbods power to victory over Dunsborough at Dunsborough.
After Dunsborough had notched 8-162 from 45 overs, Mat Lepidi hitting 51 and Mitchell Sewell and Finn Olney taking three scalps each, YOBS cantered home with 1-163 in 31 overs, Max Walsh batting through unbeaten on 69 and fellow opener Simon Godridge hitting 52.
In A-Grade cricket, Cowaramup scored an upset win over Vasse on a good track at Bovell Park, with Chris McLean hitting an unbeaten 101 for the Bulls.
Batting first, Cowaramup scored 4-179 from 50 overs, and then restricted Vasse to 157, with Jeremy Murphy continuing his good season with 50 runs for the vanquished.
Bill Cawley starred with the ball for the Bulls taking 5-32, his first five-wicket haul in A-Grade ranks.
A thriller at Dunsborough saw Dunsborough scrape home by one wicket over Yallingup-Oddbods.
YOBS were dismissed for 152 in good batting conditions, the highlight of the innings being two spectacular caught-and-bowled return catches by Seb Watts and Elijah Truscott for Dunsborough.
Dunsborough lost their ninth wicket in reply on 150, before tailender Harrison Sutherland dispatched a boundary to snatch the game for the home side in the 45th over.
Offspinner Fida Hussain captured 4-25 for YOBS, the best bowling figures on the day.
The remaining A-Grade contest saw Margaret River Hawks reconfirm their top team status with a comprehensive win over St Marys on a difficult cricket wicket at Barnard Park.
Hawks notched 8-204 from 50 overs, with Grant Garstone (59) and Shane Joyce (44) doing the bulk of the run-scoring, and St Marys replied with 100 all out, Zoraiz Saeed (40) easily doing best.
Legspinner Peter Crimp (3-4) continued his miserly form with the ball for Hawks, assisted by Danny Weston (2-4) and left-arm orthodox spinner Rumesh Silva (2-24).
In C-Grade cricket, Vasse (96 all out in 37 overs) were no match for Dunsborough (0-100 in 16.2 overs).
Simon Smith was the star for Dunsborough, taking 4-8 with the ball and then hitting 42 not out, while his opening partner Tom O'Sullivan hit 53 not out.
Only one other C-Grade game was played, with YOBS Academy journeying to Nannup and making 117, with Alex Driscoll hitting 39 and Emma Bresser taking 4-32 for the Tigers.
Nannup responded with 3-118 in 30 overs, skipper Leigh Guthridge hitting 35 for the victors.
Cowaramup incurred the first forfeit of the season when they could not muster the numbers to play Yallingup-Oddbods at Bovell Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.