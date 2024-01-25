Small Fries take on tricky forecast off Yallingup

Eight young champions were crowned over the weekend at the conclusion of the 19th Taj's Small Fries surfing competition in Yallingup.
The four day event featured 113 heats with young surfers heading to the South West from across Australia and Indonesia, with competition wrapped up in 1-3ft waves on Sunday at Shallows.
"I couldn't be happier right now, this was definitely the trickiest forecast we've had to deal with, but it was impressive to see how everyone tackled the conditions over the past four days," said surfing icon and event host Taj Burrow.
"Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to everyone who has supported the event over all these years and make it one of the best in the country."
Landen Smales (Noosa) secured victory in the Under-18 Boys final, triumphing over Sol Gruendling (Freshwater) in an exciting matchup.
The reigning Australian Indigenous Champion said he was thrilled to claim his maiden Taj's Small Fries victory.
"I'm a Ballardong Noongar man and my mob is from around these parts, so it's epic to be back on country and get the 10,000 points," Smales said.
Ziggy Mackenzie (Balinga, QLD) continued her recent run of success by claiming victory in the Under-18 Girls final.
Mackenzie mastered the windy afternoon conditions to take down the top seeded Milla Brown (Newport, NSW).
Jesse Fergusson (Sunshine Beach) capped off his first trip to WA with a win in the Under-16 Boys final.
Lucy Darragh (Gerringong, NSW) was victorious in the Under-16 Girls division, displaying her smooth but powerful style on her way to defeating Grace Cook (Cowaramup).
Jasper Glossop (Bali) triumphed in a hotly contested Under-14 Boys final against Ethan Anderson (Cowaramup), while Evie Wilson (Sunshine Coast) took the win in the Under-14 Girls final.
Darcy Gee (Dunsborough) secured his first Taj's Small Fries win with victory in the Under-12 Boys final.
Gee battled it out with Ollie Holmes (Dunsborough), with the two ten year olds surfing with a maturity beyond their years as Gee dropped a two-wave total of 12.63.
"I'm so happy right now and thanks to everyone that made this such a fun comp," said Gee. "I love surfing at Shallows and thanks to my parents and Chappy my shaper for all their help."
Ily Fraser (Margaret River) went back-to-back, securing consecutive wins in the Under-12 Girls division.
Fraser used her local knowledge to take down Estella Carbonelli (Jan Juc, VIC), posting a two-wave total of 13.43.
"Thanks to everyone for such a great event, it's the best way to start the year," said Fraser.
Luna Thomas (Margaret River), Lulu Wilson (Dunsborough), Jye Edmonds (Dunsborough) and Zenn Hammond (Gracetown) all received Globe encouragement awards, with Ace Flynn (Cowaramup) taking out the Catch Surf beach bum award.
