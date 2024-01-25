Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Small Fries take on tricky forecast off Yallingup

January 25 2024 - 12:25pm
Eight young champions were crowned over the weekend at the conclusion of the 19th Taj's Small Fries surfing competition in Yallingup.

