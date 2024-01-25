Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Teens rescue Country Week team status

By Allan Miller
January 25 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUNG RAT: Nannups Troy Rasmussen entertained the Busselton-Margaret River Country Week camp with his antics in Perth. Photo supplied.
YOUNG RAT: Nannups Troy Rasmussen entertained the Busselton-Margaret River Country Week camp with his antics in Perth. Photo supplied.

EXCELLENT performances by Dunsborough teenagers Alex Cooke and Brodie Gould have ensured Busselton-Margaret River will remain in A-Section of Senior Country Week cricket next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.