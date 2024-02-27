20th birthday bash at Margaret River social centre

Members, staff and supporters of Margaret River's Silverchain Social Centre on Farrelly Street came together last week to celebrate a milestone birthday.
"Margaret River Social Centre turns 20!
"Today we celebrated our big birthday. It was a great day," Social Centre Co-ordinator Lisa Richards said.
As part of the celebrations, members enjoyed games, live music, dancing, and of course, birthday cake.
"A big thank you to the Busselton Vintage Car Club for visiting and making some members day," Lisa said.
"Also, thanks to Peter Jones for entertaining us on guitar and a singalong.
"Here's to another 20 years of fun and friendship."
