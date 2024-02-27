New era for new-look South West radio network

South West radio stations operated by Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) will undergo a rebrand as the network expands its reach across WA.
SEN announced this week that stations formerly known as SENSpirit 621am South West and SENSpirit 1494am Margaret River will now be known as SENSpirit 621am Bunbury and SENSpirit 1494am Southwest.
A spokesperson said the change would better reflect the signal strength of SENSpirit 1494am Southwest, now being heard more clearly across Augusta, Margaret River, Busselton, Dunsborough, Yallingup, and surrounding areas.
As well as the rebranding, the company also announced the appointment of Jarred O'Brien as SENSpirit's Content Manager and on-air host.
"I'm looking forward to being back on the airwaves across SENSpirit 621am Bunbury and SENSpirit 1494am Southwest," the Collie native said.
"Having lived in the region all my life I love the South West. I look forward to delivering the stories and keeping the community updated with what's happening, and delivering the soundtrack to the best years of your life. I especially look forward to promoting all things local sport... and being a Freo Dockers fan, I hold hope that 2024 is our year."
Jarred will host breakfast from 6am to 8am Tuesday to Friday, as well as afternoons each weekday, and will also host South West Saturday, capturing the essence of the region as well as spinning popular artists including Robbie Williams, Bryan Adams and P!nk.
SENSpirit remains the home of sport in the region, delivering AFL across the weekend and the biased calls of Dockers Nation and Eagles Nation; international cricket, the Perth Wildcats, racing, NFL and much more.
Commentary of South West Football League matches will return each weekend, hosted by Alan 'Craney' Crane alongside co-hosts John Baggetta, Cam Robbins and Darren McDonald. 'On The Ball with Craney and Kris' will continue to cover sport across the South West each Friday afternoon.
Scott Cummings and Tim Gossage's 'Scotty & Goss for Breakfast' will now be heard Monday mornings from 6am to 8am, while favourites 'Mornings with Mark Duffield', 'The Run Home with Hase & Marto' (with Fremantle great Paul Haselby and former Perth Wildcat Damian Martin) and 'Sportsday with Peter Vlahos' remain integral parts of the SENSpirit lineup.
SENSpirit's exciting new format demonstrates the network's ongoing investment in specialised programming tailored to the South West, and aligns with SEN's recent expansion with the addition of the Augusta-Margaret River Mail and Busselton-Dunsborough Mail regional newspapers.
