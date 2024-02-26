Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Film premiere a chance to get up close to rare birds

Updated February 27 2024 - 12:06pm, first published February 26 2024 - 8:08pm
As the sun sets over the Margaret River Region, a group of locals step into action, their mission hidden within the approaching night. 'Night Calling' captures their journey-a story about passion, tragedy, and an unwavering commitment to protect local wildlife.

