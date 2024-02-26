Film premiere a chance to get up close to rare birds

As the sun sets over the Margaret River Region, a group of locals step into action, their mission hidden within the approaching night. 'Night Calling' captures their journey-a story about passion, tragedy, and an unwavering commitment to protect local wildlife.
It all began when ten-year-old Boyd Wykes found an injured Tawny Frogmouth on his way home from school, sparking a fascination for birds that was put on hold while working as an environmental manager.
Boyd, now retired, found his passion reignited after a rare sighting of the Masked Owl near his Margaret River home. With bird photographer Steve Castan and a dedicated group of owl enthusiasts, they gathered invaluable scientific information on the species.
Tragedy struck when several Masked Owls were found dead on the road, with rat bait poisoning implicated as a contributing factor.
They were shocked to discover that Australia had weak protections against such threats. In response, the Owl Friendly education campaign began, aiming to ban the sale of 'one dose kills' rodenticides.
If that meant creating safe havens one community at a time, then so be it. A movement was born-a tireless pursuit to protect owls and many other at-risk wildlife in Australia.
Filming for the documentary began in August 2021, capturing night research, campaign efforts, and the hope for a captivating story.
"Two years later, Sue Taylor, an award-winning WA filmmaker, has created a film that has drama and tragedy but most importantly ends with a heartwarming message," Boyd said.
"Sue and I, and our supportive spouses, have been friends and colleagues for many years.
"When Sue moved part-time to Augusta, she offered her skills as a filmmaker to help us promote the Owl-Friendly Campaign to save our region's wildlife from rat-bait poisoning.
"Our greatest hope is that this film will help persuade State and Australian governments to take action to restrict access to the most insidious types of rat poison.
"Decisive action based on the overwhelming science would mean that community groups all over Australia could turn their efforts to other less tractable issues."
The filmmaking journey wasn't easy.
"Making films is always a challenge, but this one was right up there, though it was still a lot of fun," Sue recalled.
Unlike past films with large crews, this lean machine of a team had to be extra careful during night shoots to avoid disturbing the owls.
"For most of my films I've had large professional crews to take on all the different roles - camera, sound, lighting, editing etc - but on this one I had to do most of it by myself.
"We had to film under red light, which does not disturb the owls, but makes it extremely difficult to see detail and keep shots in focus, especially when you're working at a distance.
"And, of course, the biggest challenge is never knowing what we're going to get, if anything. There were many nights when we'd stake out a nest and come back empty-handed.
"Without doubt, it's taken me into a world I knew nothing about. And I now look at the forest and its inhabitants in a completely different way, whether it's day or night."
As the premiere approaches, the team invites the audience to join this unique journey into the mysterious world of owls.
More than just a screening, it's an exploration of how Margaret River transformed into Australia's first Owl Friendly community. Encounter live owls, explore educational stalls; the event promises an evening of wisdom, community connections, and the opportunity to explore local-level actions that make a real difference in protecting all of our region's outstanding biodiversity.
"Capes Foundation is proud to support the premiere of 'Night Calling' and the initiatives of Owl Friendly Margaret River," Steve Harrison, Director of Capes Foundation said.
"Conservation of our wildlife is a shared responsibility, and this documentary plays an important role in raising awareness and inspiring action."
The event will be held at Margaret River HEART on Tuesday March 12, beginning with wildlife stalls from 4:30 pm -5:30pm. The film premiere begins at 6:00pm with a Welcome to Country by Dr Wayne Webb.
MRBTA Chair Stuart Hicks AO will deliver a thought-provoking introduction to the premiere of 'Night Calling'. The night concludes with a panel discussion facilitated by wildlife photographer Steve Castan, with Sue and Boyd joined by ECU's Dr Robert Davis, and Tara Finch from Eagles Heritage.
Tickets: $20 (Includes complimentary wine from Voyager Estate and light refreshments) available for purchase at www.artsmargaretriver.com
