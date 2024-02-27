Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Main Street alfresco dining in sight for AMR Shire

February 28 2024 - 9:30am
The opportunity for alfresco experiences on the Margaret River Main has been made easier through a trial of relaxed rules and simplified permits for local businesses initiated by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.

