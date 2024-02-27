Main Street alfresco dining in sight for AMR Shire

The opportunity for alfresco experiences on the Margaret River Main has been made easier through a trial of relaxed rules and simplified permits for local businesses initiated by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
Nick Byrne, Director Sustainable Economy and Communities said alfresco dining was a key step businesses could undertake to bring a new atmosphere to the Main Street.
"Alfresco dining offers a great opportunity to increase vibrancy and atmosphere and for businesses to utilise the upgraded footpaths on Margaret River's main street," Mr Byrne said.
"Lots of local businesses have jumped on board already and we're excited to see it start to come into action," he said.
"We understand that it has taken time for businesses to take full advantage of the new rules so we are extending the trial to the end of next summer to give it a proper chance."
Local businesses including Pearl's Bar (for small plates, live wines and sharp drinks) and Morries (for moreish tapas and creative cocktails) have started making the most of this trial, with permits already provided to seven local businesses.
This trial adds alfresco experiences to public footpaths outside business premises, complementing the existing alfresco already operating on private property, such as at Riversmith and Normal Van. The Shire is encouraging main street traders across the shire to apply for the simple permit at no cost.
The alfresco trial started in November last year after encouragement from the Margaret River Business Hub.
A key consideration has been to ensure people with visibility and mobility impairments can still navigate the street safely and without obstruction. Advocacy WA will provide guidance on helping the street remain accessible for all community members.
The Shire welcomes feedback about alfresco dining on main streets across the region, which can be sent to amrshire@amrshire.wa.gov.au. For more information visit the Alfresco Dining and Street Activation page at www.amrshire.wa.gov.au
The Shire said the initiative marks the beginning of a program focused on making it easier for businesses to interact with the Shire, particularly when obtaining permits.
