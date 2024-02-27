Hawks team delivers strong performance in Perth

The Margaret River Hawks Under 18s Boys basketball team have returned from Perth, where they competed in the Basketball WA country championships, making it all the way to the grand final.
The boys played seven games over the two days of competition, facing squads from Pinjarra, Collie, Halls Head, Hedland, Busselton, and Narrogin.
In an injury-plagued grand final against Pinjarra Power, Margaret River found themselves without subs to finish the game, but held on until the dying seconds of the game.
Uriah Malcolm was awarded MVP for the grand final game, and was first on the leaderboard for points scored across the weekend, ahead of 143 other athletes.
Fellow Hawk Leroy Anderson landed in 13th spot on the scoring leaderboard.
Along with coach Ben Golding and team manager Jade Walsh, players who travelled to country champions were (15) Remi Sgroi (11) Cael Edmonds (8) Oscar Harvey (19) James Meldrum (5) Tom Cassidy (10) Uriah Malcom (21) Tom Golding and (16) Leroy Anderson.
