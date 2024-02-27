Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Hawks team delivers strong performance in Perth

February 27 2024 - 2:30pm
The Margaret River Hawks Under 18s Boys basketball team have returned from Perth, where they competed in the Basketball WA country championships, making it all the way to the grand final.

Local News

