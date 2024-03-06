Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New look playground for Riflebutts Reserve

March 6 2024 - 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River Lions President Keith Meyer, Shire Coordinator Technical Services Rachel Sweeneyand Shire President Julia Meldrum.
Margaret River Lions President Keith Meyer, Shire Coordinator Technical Services Rachel Sweeneyand Shire President Julia Meldrum.

Families made the most of the long weekend on the coast as the newly upgraded Riflebutts Reserve playground in Prevelly was reopened to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.