New look playground for Riflebutts Reserve

Families made the most of the long weekend on the coast as the newly upgraded Riflebutts Reserve playground in Prevelly was reopened to the public.
The Shire of Augusta Margaret River said old play facilities at the much loved spot were removed and new, accessible play equipment was installed, as well as new barbecues and a new sheltered space.
The playground features puzzles, slides, a rope bridge and a historic beach-shack theme.
Shire President Julia Meldrum said she was looking forward to all community members enjoying the refreshed area.
"It's a lovely, inclusive play space close to the beach with all you need to spend a couple of hours relaxing with your family and friends," she said.
"Margaret River Lions provided funding towards the nature play element including timber steppers, walking logs and more."
The project was completed with financial contributions from Lotterywest, the Lions Club of Margaret River, and the Shire.
