Program expands to combine art, culture and history

March 5 2024 - 12:50pm
Artists Michelle Bretherton & Cara Ratajczak with Nature Conservations Tracey Muir. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
Local kids are the big winners after one of Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's youth programs received a big shot in the arm, winning grant funding to blend environmental learning with culture and art.

