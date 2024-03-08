Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Researcher stunned by Margaret River community

March 8 2024 - 1:49pm
Nature Conservation's Lauren Scanlon with a possum taxidermy. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
If you helped collect dead possums for Nature Conservation Margaret River Region last year, the results are now in from some ground-breaking research done by the University of WA using the animals' tissue samples.

