Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Eight new gardens on South West festival program

March 6 2024 - 3:54pm
Scott and Mary Wood and their productive garden will feature on the Edible Gardens Festival program. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
The Edible Gardens Festival 2024 program has now been finalised, with eight new, diverse, practical and inspiring food-growing gardens to visit across the Margaret River region on May 11-12.

Local News

