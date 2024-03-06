Eight new gardens on South West festival program

Limited tickets are available to the small-group, 90-minute workshops ticketed separately in the afternoons on topics including mastering composting, wicking beds and other waterwise tips, advanced soil management, and garden tool maintenance. They're hosted by expert teachers at Fair Harvest Permaculture, which is also the official campground for the event and will be serving food and drinks at the café. A free community sundowner with gardener Q&A panel, live music, door prizes, hot food and drinks will cap off the weekend.