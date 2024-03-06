Eight new gardens on South West festival program

The Edible Gardens Festival 2024 program has now been finalised, with eight new, diverse, practical and inspiring food-growing gardens to visit across the Margaret River region on May 11-12.
The community can visit four gardens on Saturday and a different four gardens on Sunday between Cowaramup, Margaret River, Witchcliffe and Karridale from 9am-1pm each day, learn from the gardeners and get inspired about food growing.
Day tickets are on sale now for $15 at www.ediblegardensfestival.au, along with tickets to bespoke afternoon workshops and a free community sundowner to cap off the weekend.
Festival organisers Trevor Paddenburg and Valerie Vallee said the 2024 program features gardens spanning a wide range of shapes, sizes and styles.
But all have a focus on growing fruit and vegetables, building soil health, composting, reducing waste, being waterwise in a drying climate, and living a more sustainable life.
"We're so pumped with this year's line-up! There's something for everyone at this year's festival," Ms Vallee said.
"You'll get to pick up knowledge, ideas and inspiration from the gardeners. And you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at their plots, which range from suburban blocks to acreage properties, some well-established and some that are a work in progress."
Margaret River Mitre 10 is also on board, offering festival-goers 20 per cent off all plants in the week the event. And prizes donated by Shogun Tools and Soil Dynamics are on offer for early-bird ticket bookings via the Edible Gardens Festival social media accounts.
Limited tickets are available to the small-group, 90-minute workshops ticketed separately in the afternoons on topics including mastering composting, wicking beds and other waterwise tips, advanced soil management, and garden tool maintenance. They're hosted by expert teachers at Fair Harvest Permaculture, which is also the official campground for the event and will be serving food and drinks at the café. A free community sundowner with gardener Q&A panel, live music, door prizes, hot food and drinks will cap off the weekend.
It's all part of the Edible Gardens Festival's aim to connect community and empower people with knowledge and inspiration to get their hands dirty, grow their own food and have fun in the process.
Mr Paddenburg said the event wouldn't be possible without the support of groups and businesses including the AMR Shire, Margaret River Regional Environment Centre, Fair Harvest Permaculture, Margaret River Mitre 10, Yates organic range, South West Tree Services, Shogun Tools, Soil Dynamics, Gathered Organics, Shelter Brewing Co, Margaret River Community Pantry and Productive Ecology.
