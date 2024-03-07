Augusta-Margaret River Mail
River critters spotted at Margaret River survey day

March 7 2024 - 2:19pm
A recent survey of river inhabitants saw over twenty environmental stewards and community members joined the Shire's Environment and Landcare Team and Department of Water and Environmental Regulation's (DWER) River Science Team come together on the banks of Wooditjup Bilya.

