River critters spotted at Margaret River survey day

A recent survey of river inhabitants saw over twenty environmental stewards and community members joined the Shire's Environment and Landcare Team and Department of Water and Environmental Regulation's (DWER) River Science Team come together on the banks of Wooditjup Bilya.
Shire Senior Environmental Landcare Officer Hayley Bain said the survey was part of DWER's Healthy Rivers program.
"The program involves undertaking river health assessments in strategic locations across the south west of Western Australia, including sites along the Margaret and Blackwood Rivers," Hayley said.
"On the day, we were lucky to get up close and see two snake-necked turtles, two rakalis (water rats), western minor, eastern gambusia, blue-spot goby, marron and glass shrimp which were caught (and then released) as part of the survey.
"It is really heartening to see such a diverse range of critters living in one of our local waterways here in Margaret River."
The data is used to inform land managers and support the development of strategies to best protect river ecosystems.
The Shire extended its thanks to the DWER River Science team for welcoming the Shire and community members to the survey.
Locals who would like to contribute towards the protection of river foreshore reserves should contact environment@amrshire.wa.gov.au to find out more about joining a local Friends of Reserves Group.
Find out more about the program at rivers.dwer.wa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.