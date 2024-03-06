Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Dynamic allrounder Colombera stars for YOBS

By Allan Miller
March 6 2024 - 4:30pm
GOLDEN OLDIE: Veteran left-armer Bernie Zahra took 4-41 and scored 30 runs in St Marys win over YOBS Academy at Churchill Park in C-Grade cricket on Saturday. Photo supplied.
DYNAMIC Yallingup-Oddbods allrounder Haig Colombera was at his spectacular best at Barnard Park on Saturday when he carved up the St Marys attack by smashing 95 runs off 50 balls, including 7 fours and 8 sixes, in the individual highlight of A-Grade cricket in the Busselton-Margaret River Association.

