Sarah prepares for second bike event

March 8 2024 - 12:02pm
South West local Sarah Twigger (right) will join 10 other heart or lung transplant recipients in the second Breaths & Beats Ride for Research in April.
A life-saving double lung transplant made travel adventures possible again for South West resident Sarah Twigger, but it's a bike ride on her classic Cruiser - complete with basket and streamers - that will be one of the 41-year-old's most important trips yet.

