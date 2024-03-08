Sarah prepares for second bike event

A life-saving double lung transplant made travel adventures possible again for South West resident Sarah Twigger, but it's a bike ride on her classic Cruiser - complete with basket and streamers - that will be one of the 41-year-old's most important trips yet.
As both a participant and a motivational team leader in this year's Capital Limited Breaths & Beats Ride for Research, the Bunbury local is aiming to pedal 29kms to raise awareness and vital funds for the Heart and Lung Research Institute WA (HLRI).
She will join 10 other heart or lung transplant recipients each motivating a squad of cyclists across the finish line in April.
The bike Sarah will be pedalling holds special sentimental value. A gift on her first transplant anniversary 10 years ago, it has remained a symbol of just how far she has come.
"I am very, very lucky to be alive and thankful to be able to do 'normal' things without coughing or needing supplemental oxygen," said Sarah, who received her lung transplant in 2013 at the age of 31.
"Since my transplant operation, I have sailed many beautiful places in the world, including Indonesia, Spain and Croatia, and had loads of amazing adventures."
A persistent dry cough had alerted doctors to inflammation in Sarah's lungs that prevented them from working properly, making breathing difficult.
After being referred to the Advanced Lung Disease Unit in 2010, Sarah was diagnosed with a type of Interstitial Lung Disease. Her lungs continued to deteriorate and three years later she received her life-saving lung transplant.
This year will be Sarah's second Breaths & Beats Ride for Research. Around 230 amateur cyclists took part in last year's inaugural ride, raising $251,300 for the HLRI. Now the ride is back for 2024, with a new $1 million fundraising goal.
Located at Fiona Stanley Hospital, the HLRI is the only WA medical institute fully dedicated to researching advanced heart and lung disease.
Breaths & Beats will take place on 21 April 2024 at Sir James Mitchell Park in South Perth. More info at breaths-and-beats-ride-for-research-2024.raisely.com
