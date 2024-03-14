Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Young engineers thrive under pressure

March 14 2024 - 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowaramup students Jack Wilson, Ryan Rotelli, and Austin Willing at the Southwest trials of the Synergy Solar Car Challenge this month. Picture supplied.
Cowaramup students Jack Wilson, Ryan Rotelli, and Austin Willing at the Southwest trials of the Synergy Solar Car Challenge this month. Picture supplied.

Under the sunny skies of Bunbury, three bright Year Six students from Cowaramup Primary School, Jack Wilson, Ryan Rotelli, and Austin Willing, showcased their engineering talents at the Southwest trials of the Synergy Solar Car Challenge on Tuesday, March 5th.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.