Young engineers thrive under pressure

Under the sunny skies of Bunbury, three bright Year Six students from Cowaramup Primary School, Jack Wilson, Ryan Rotelli, and Austin Willing, showcased their engineering talents at the Southwest trials of the Synergy Solar Car Challenge on Tuesday, March 5th.
Blessed with ideal weather conditions, the students had a swift 45 minutes to construct their solar cars before the trials commenced.
Undeterred by the time constraints, the trio demonstrated remarkable skill and determination, successfully finishing in 5th place overall.
It's a testament to their dedication and passion for learning.- Zac Yorke
Teacher Zac Yorke, expressed immense pride in the boys' commitment to STEM education.
"They exhibited not only technical prowess but also the ability to thrive under pressure. It's a testament to their dedication and passion for learning," Mr Yorke remarked.
The Synergy Solar Car Challenge serves as a practical application of classroom knowledge, allowing students to engage with STEM disciplines in a real-world setting.
Jack, Ryan, and Austin's success not only highlights their technical acumen but also underscores the importance of collaboration and problem-solving skills in the dynamic field of science and technology.
As these young engineers returned to Cowaramup Primary School, they carried with them not just the experience of constructing solar cars but also the valuable lessons of teamwork, adaptability, and a deepening enthusiasm for the limitless possibilities of STEM education. The entire school community celebrates their achievement and eagerly anticipates the continued growth of these budding scientists and engineers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.