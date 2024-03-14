Fabulous fashions as Lions raise thousands for Just Home | Photos

A whopping total of more than $18,000 was raised for housing advocacy group Just Home Margaret River late last month at the Margaret River Lions Club's annual night of glitz and glam.
A packed house of supporters filled the Margaret River HEART foyer on February 23 for the Margaret River Lions Fashion 2024 event.
Guests enjoyed sangria on arrival and a mediterranean menu throughout the night.
The Lions' Anthony Kemp said the night was a huge success, with plenty of fantastic outfits and locally-donated prizes on offer.
"We had squirrelled the best of the best donations from the Lions Shed to sell on the night, as well as our models wearing donated clothes."
Nine models took to the runway in glamorous looks, which were then auctioned as part of the fundraiser.
Anthony said attendees had urged the organising committee to continue the tradition next year, and thanked everyone associated for their ongoing support.
"We are so blessed in Margs to have such support from the community."
The Lions will deliver the proceeds of the fundraiser to Just Home this week.
