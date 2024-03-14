Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fabulous fashions as Lions raise thousands for Just Home | Photos

March 14 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A whopping total of more than $18,000 was raised for housing advocacy group Just Home Margaret River late last month at the Margaret River Lions Club's annual night of glitz and glam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.