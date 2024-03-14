Cover competition calls for region's best photos

The Rotary Club of Margaret River is calling on South West shutterbugs to submit their best photographs of the region for their annual competition to select the front page of the iconic Margaret River Rotary Directory.
The winning entry will be featured as the cover image for the 2024/2025 Rotary Directory, distributed to 8,000 residents and businesses across the Margaret River region.
Rotary Directory Accounts Manager Sharyn Carroll said there was a wealth of talent in the region, and the perfect surroundings to capture some stunning images.
"This competition is an exciting opportunity to highlight the talent of our local photographers and showcase the stunning landscapes that make Margaret River so special," she said.
"We encourage residents of all skill levels to participate and share their unique perspective on our beloved region."
This year's theme is 'Sunrise or Sunset Symphony', with entrants encouraged to capture the essence of dawn or dusk within the region, with a distinctive pink hue incorporated into the composition.
"Whether it's the fiery pinks of sunrise, the soft pastels of twilight, or the vibrant pink of a blooming wildflower, let your creativity flow and highlight the unique beauty of these magical moments."
The winning entrant will be credited alongside their image on the cover of the printed and online directories, and an interview with the winner will also be printed in the directory.
Promotion will also extend across the Augusta Margaret River Mail, Radio Margaret River and various social media channels.
To enter, visit margarertriverdirectory.com.au/photo-comp for rules and details. Entries must be submitted electronically by April 15, 2024.
For more info contact Sharyn accounts@margaretriverdirectory.com.au or 0402 944 729.
