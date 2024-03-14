Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Cover competition calls for region's best photos

March 14 2024 - 12:05pm
This stunning capture of the Margaret Rivermouth by Daniela Tommasi featured on the cover of the 2023/24 Rotary Directory.
The Rotary Club of Margaret River is calling on South West shutterbugs to submit their best photographs of the region for their annual competition to select the front page of the iconic Margaret River Rotary Directory.

