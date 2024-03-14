Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Basketball champ to talk 'Taming the Angry Ant'

By Dr Peter Durey
March 14 2024 - 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former captain of the Perth Wildcats, Brad Robbins will be in Margaret River this month to talk about 'Taming the Angry Ant'. Pictures supplied.
Former captain of the Perth Wildcats, Brad Robbins will be in Margaret River this month to talk about 'Taming the Angry Ant'. Pictures supplied.

As a representative of Mindful Margaret River, I have been asked to write a short article to encourage men in the region to attend a lecture/workshop called 'Taming the Angry Ant' with Brad Robbins from the Perth Wildcats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.