Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Recreation Centre is on track, but pool hits delays

March 14 2024 - 12:12pm
The Shire says the opening of the Margaret River pool has been delayed, after a leak was discovered only last week. The Rec Centre facility is still set to open on March 25.
The Shire of Augusta Margaret River says the refurbished Margaret Recreation Centre is on track to reopen this month, but the reopening will be staggered, with dry side operations to commence prior to the recommissioning of the pool after a leak was discovered last week.

Local News

