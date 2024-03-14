Recreation Centre is on track, but pool hits delays

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River says the refurbished Margaret Recreation Centre is on track to reopen this month, but the reopening will be staggered, with dry side operations to commence prior to the recommissioning of the pool after a leak was discovered last week.
While the fit out of the gym and creche are proceeding as planned, a leak in the pool's balance tank will delay the opening of the pool, and the Shire is unable to confirm how long the pool will remain closed.
On Tuesday, the Shire said the balance tank was in working order prior to the commencement of the project and the leak was not visible.
"The balance tank is separate to the pool and acts like an overflow tank to store water displaced by swimmers.
"The tank also assists in the circulation of water with displaced water filtered and recycled back into the pool to maintain levels."
Nick Byrne, Director of Sustainable Economies said he was disappointed by the unexpected setback and understood the community would be too.
"Unfortunately, this was something we weren't able to detect until we refilled the pool in preparation for the reopening," he said.
"An engineer has confirmed the supporting structure of the tank is sound, which is good news and means the solution is relatively simple".
Mr Byrne said fixing the tank was a priority.
"The fastest and most cost-effective solution is to re-line the balance tank, rather than replace the tank entirely.
"Once we can source the materials and secure the trades, we'll be able to confirm how long the repairs will take."
He said repairs to the tank had not been included in the scope of the project, as previous assessments did not show any issues and the tank has always been maintained.
"Anyone who has done a renovation or build will understand, unforeseen setbacks are frustrating, but I can assure you we are doing everything we can to minimise any delays, and everyone involved who are working incredibly hard to deliver this project for the community."
The Shire said the remainder of the building will reopen as scheduled on 25 March, having been signed off by the builder.
