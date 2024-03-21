Dunsborough artist to launch exhibition for Easter

Following on from a busy commitment with the Margaret River Open Studios event in September last year, as well as her annual Christmas - New Year exhibition, talented Dunsborough artist Carmen McFaull will unveil her latest body of work, 'Passage Here and Beyond' to be shown at her Easter exhibition.
Carmen exhibits from her own gallery in Dunsborough Lakes, where art lovers can take in a variety of colourful, dynamic works in a tropical garden setting.
Favourite themes include local coastal images from the South West, Rottnest Island and abroad.
"This exhibition shows my journey in art, from realistic representation through to semi-abstraction, using themes of Rottnest, Yallingup, and the South-West, which have provided me with endless inspiration and subject matter," Carmen said.
"I have a large gallery space and hold four exhibitions a year.
"I continue to travel to new and favourite destinations to create new approaches, through photography and plein air experience."
She said she was constantly challenging herself to find interesting ways to express the subjects she enjoys painting.
"For example, with places like Hamelin Bay, Redgate, Dunsborough, Yallingup and Greens Pool... I might focus on rocks, their textures, shapes, size and collective harmony," she said.
"Living in the South-West, I have an opportunity to embrace the coast and its bays, as well as the vistas of the local golf course and surrounding bushland.
The lure of water's rhythms and fluid patterns can be found in my work. This exhibition is a retrospective of twenty-five years of work, perception, analysis, problem-solving creativity and learning."
Colour is a big ingredient in Carmen's work and clever colour combinations grab her attention the most, followed by shapes used to form the backbone of a composition.
"Each artwork requires a thought process from design elements to colour palette and the mood or emotional response I am sending out to the viewer.
"I believe that abstract and representational art should be able to draw from each other.
"When I paint it is all about the discovery of marks.
"The moment when the colours, shapes and marks begin to interact, the experiment begins."
The artist has also produced a number of books, showcasing thematic works helpful for new artists needing some direction, as well as her large, 100 page coffee table books.
A comprehensive website also displays a complete catalogue of her works.
Visit Carmen McFaull's gallery at 12 Killarney Road, Dunsborough Lakes from 10.00am to 4.00pm each day, from Thursday March 28 until Monday April 1.
For more information, visit www.carmenmcfaull.com.au
