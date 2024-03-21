Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Dunsborough artist to launch exhibition for Easter

March 21 2024 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dunsborough artist Carmen McFaull will unveil her latest body of work, 'Passage Here and Beyond' at Easter. Picture supplied.
Dunsborough artist Carmen McFaull will unveil her latest body of work, 'Passage Here and Beyond' at Easter. Picture supplied.

Following on from a busy commitment with the Margaret River Open Studios event in September last year, as well as her annual Christmas - New Year exhibition, talented Dunsborough artist Carmen McFaull will unveil her latest body of work, 'Passage Here and Beyond' to be shown at her Easter exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.