Movie night welcomes 'owl royalty'

March 21 2024 - 12:50pm
A sell-out crowd packed the Margaret River HEART last Tuesday for a rare insight into the world of the Masked Owl, and the tireless work being undertaken to understand and protect these mysterious raptors living amongst us.

