Fast charging station closes Margaret River EV gap

Two new fast chargers have been installed in Margaret River, completing a key WA EV (electric vehicle) Network corridor connecting Margaret River to Jerramungup.
The site, located on Wallcliffe Road near West Coffee Co, features a 150kW fast charger that can fully charge an EV in about 20 minutes, alongside a back-up 75kW charger.
Shire President Julia Meldrum said she was delighted that the town had joined the network.
"Connecting to the WA EV Network makes it easy to travel from our shire to other regions, but most importantly it supports our goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030," Ms Meldrum said.
There are now 29 EV sites completed along the network with a 30th charger due to open in Bunbury next month.
The network is expected to be substantially completed mid-2024, featuring 49 EV charging sites, averaging less than 200 kilometres apart.
Energy Minister Reece Whitby said he was thrilled to see the network extended.
"The success of the network is reflected in a significant uptake of electric vehicle ownership throughout WA and will support EV drivers who wish to travel through and experience the best of our State's beautiful South West region."
