Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Repair in view for Margaret River swimming pool

March 21 2024 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A week after it was revealed the pool was in need of repair, the Shire has confirmed a specialist contractor has been appointed to carry out the work. Picture supplied.
A week after it was revealed the pool was in need of repair, the Shire has confirmed a specialist contractor has been appointed to carry out the work. Picture supplied.

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has confirmed a specialist contractor has been engaged to repair the pool balance tank at the Margaret River Recreation Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.