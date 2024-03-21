Repair in view for Margaret River swimming pool

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has confirmed a specialist contractor has been engaged to repair the pool balance tank at the Margaret River Recreation Centre.
It follows last week's announcement that while the rest of the centre will reopen on Monday 25 March, a leak in the balance tank will delay the reopening of the pool following a major refurbishment of the centre.
The Shire said the leak was not visible and only detected when refilling of the pool began in preparation for the reopening of the centre.
"The balance tank is separate to the pool and acts like an overflow tank to store water displaced by swimmers and assist with the circulation of water.
"Prior to the renovation the balance tank was in working order and previous assessments did not show any issues, which is why repairs to the balance tank were not included in the scope of the refurb project."
Nick Byrne, Shire Director of Sustainable Economies said the contractor would begin re-lining the tank next week but could not yet confirm when the pool would be ready.
"All going to plan, the contractor should take about 2 weeks to complete the work, then we'll need another couple of weeks to get the pool water heated, treated and signed off by the Health Department," he said.
"As soon as we know when we can reopen the pool, we'll open enrolments for swimming lessons and expect they'll run for 6 to 8 weeks.
"While it's disappointing for everyone that the pool won't be ready, we're really excited about reopening the building bright and early on Monday and hope to make some announcements about a re-opening party soon!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.