School kids spend a day in the bay

Friday March 8 saw the Cowaramup Primary School cohort head to Cowaramup Bay for their annual celebration of Country and the coastline, 'Say G'Day to the Bay'.
The hands-on cultural and environmental excursion aims to give students a wider understanding of their own backyard, through games and activities developed by teachers and volunteers.
Wadandi custodian Mitchella 'Waljin' Hutchins began the day with a stirring Welcome to Country, before the day's activities began.
"It was great to be back in the bay," said teacher and event organiser Kristy McKinley, as she welcomed students, parents, and volunteers.
Students eagerly participated in a variety of educational and recreational activities aimed at promoting environmental stewardship and fostering a deeper connection with the natural world.
From beach clean-ups to, surfing lessons the day was filled with opportunities for hands-on learning and exploration.
A highlight was the much-anticipated Teacher Vs Parents Vs Students water relay - which saw participants battling it out in a friendly competition showcasing solidarity and school spirit, as spectators cheered them on.
There was a dramatic turn of events as Cowaramup School Principal Jamie Adair found himself in need of assistance in the water, prompting the swift response of Margaret River Sea Rescue.
Demonstrating their commitment to community safety, the rescue team quickly sprang into action, ensuring the principal's safe return to shore amidst cheers and applause from the gathered crowd.
As well as the Sea Rescue crew, the day's success was also thanks to the collaborative efforts of GeoCatch, the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions, Margaret River Surf School, Trade Hire Margaret River, Capes Foundation, the Lions Club of Cowaramup, Margaret River Surf Life Saving Club, and Elaine Clocherty from Land Art.
Ms McKinley expressed her gratitude to the organisations and volunteers - both staff and parents - who contributed their time and resources to make the day memorable.
"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our local community and the dedication of our volunteers," she said.
"Their generosity has allowed us to create a truly special experience for our students."
As the day concluded, students and attendees departed with memories of a day filled with laughter, learning, and community spirit, showcasing the power of community collaboration and the importance of fostering a deeper connection with the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.