Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

School kids spend a day in the bay

Updated March 21 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 6 students Koby Robinson, Raphael Fulton and Emile Haselgrove at the annual 'Say G'Day to the Bay' day. Pictures supplied.
Year 6 students Koby Robinson, Raphael Fulton and Emile Haselgrove at the annual 'Say G'Day to the Bay' day. Pictures supplied.

Friday March 8 saw the Cowaramup Primary School cohort head to Cowaramup Bay for their annual celebration of Country and the coastline, 'Say G'Day to the Bay'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.