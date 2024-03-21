Dress to impress at 40th anniversary film screening

Arts Margaret River will present the first of a series of music-centric films at the Margaret River HEART cinema over the coming weeks.
This weekend, dress in your finest 80s gear and step back in time for 'The Breakfast Club' (M) screening on Sunday, March 24 from 7pm.
The 80s classic sees a disparate group of students stuck in high school detention and forced to take a new look at their classmates, parents and teachers.
Forty years to the day since the movie was set - March 24, 1984 - Arts Margaret River will offer door prices for best dressed on the night.
'Squaring the Circle' (MA15+) will screen on Tuesday, March 26 from 7pm.
Celebrated photographer, creative director and filmmaker Anton Corbijn's first feature documentary tells the story of Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Po Powell, the creative geniuses behind the iconic album art design studio, Hipgnosis, responsible for some of the most recognisable album covers of all time.
Tickets to both film screenings and more information on the HEART cinema schedule can be found at www.artsmargaretriver.com
