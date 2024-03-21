Man sought by police over West Busselton assault

Busselton Detectives are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 22-year-old Shevez George Green, who they believe may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into a serious assault incident in West Busselton on Monday 11 March 2024.
Mr Green is described as being 170-175cm tall, of medium to solid build, with black hair and brown eyes.
It is believed Mr Green may be in the Busselton or wider South West region.
Anyone who sees Mr Green is advised not to approach him, and to call Police immediately on 131 444.
Detectives are also seeking information regarding the assault incident, which occurred on Fairway Drive, West Busselton, and ask anyone who was in the area during the afternoon of Monday 11 March 2024 to come forward and make contact via Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information regarding Mr Green's recent movements, or the assault incident in West Busselton, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.