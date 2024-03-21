Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Man sought by police over West Busselton assault

March 21 2024 - 12:46pm
Man sought by police over West Busselton assault
Man sought by police over West Busselton assault

Busselton Detectives are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 22-year-old Shevez George Green, who they believe may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into a serious assault incident in West Busselton on Monday 11 March 2024.

