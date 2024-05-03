Future-proof your veggie patch | In Your Patch

It's that time of the year again - time to wage war on the white cabbage moth. This white butterfly, the most common species of butterfly in Australia, wreaks havoc on all brassicas. And if you're feeling guilty attempting to kill a butterfly - you need not. It is an introduced species. It lays its eggs usually on the underside of leaves, these hatch, and the lime green caterpillars then go about eating everything they can find. They can strip a plant bare literally overnight. It's a certainty that if you don't do something to control these caterpillars, you'll have no brassicas this season.

