Community fun at Rec Centre pool party | Photos

The reopening of the Margaret River Recreation Centre was celebrated on Sunday with a free pool party, where local families took the long-awaited chance to jump in the pool and check out the upgrades to the centre.
Hundreds of people turned out for the open day, which showcased the new facilities and included a range of activities in and out of the water.
The Rec Centre opened to the public in March, but the swimming pool had remained empty for a number of weeks thanks to the discovery of a leak while finalising the project.
Shire President Julia Meldrum thanked community members for their patience during the renovations, which she said had improved the facility's accessibility, and would reduce running costs.
She also thanked the project team and local trades who brought the project to life, and paid special tribute to Project Manager, Chris Yates and Recreation Centre Manager, Dylan Brown.
"Dylan's first job was at the Rec Centre as a lifeguard when the pool originally opened, and I'm told Chris remembers coming the original pool party as a kid," she said.
"These guys were committed to delivering the best for the community, and they've gone above and beyond to deliver this project.
"When we faced challenges, they were the guys losing sleep, and they were always willing to roll their sleeves up and get their hands dirty to get the job done. We are so grateful for their efforts, and what they have created for our community."
