Community fun at Rec Centre pool party | Photos

May 3 2024 - 12:35pm
The reopening of the Margaret River Recreation Centre was celebrated on Sunday with a free pool party, where local families took the long-awaited chance to jump in the pool and check out the upgrades to the centre.

