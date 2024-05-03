'It's time for women's side': Footy club president

With the rise in both popularity and opportunities in women's sport, the Augusta Margaret River Football and Netball Club is set to take the next step in furthering the women's football competition in the lower South West.
"While we welcome the positive change that has seen some of the barriers to female participation broken down, it's obvious that we're only just getting started. There is much more to do," Club President, Kris Longmore-Dodd said.
"Here in Augusta/Margaret River, we have a clear appetite for female football.
"A number of girls participate in our Junior competitions, and several female-only teams compete in the region's Youth competitions."
The AMRzons women's team also takes part in a charity match against the men's masters team each year, raising money for River Angels.
This weekend, The Augusta Margaret River Hawks' women's masters team will compete in their inaugural competitive match against the Busselton Magpies under Saturday night lights at Gloucester Park.
"The next challenge that our club must meet is to field a women's team in the South West Football League," Longmore-Dodd said.
"This would provide further opportunity for our women footballers, who currently must depart the Hawks and join another club in the region if they wish to compete at the senior level.
"Our club is so much worse for losing these wonderful people and their families, and it is time to do something about it."
Longmore-Dodd said entering a women's team in the 2025 SWFL competition had been made a strategic priority for the club.
"The club recognises that this priority is too significant to be added to an existing Committee portfolio.
"We are therefore creating a new position: Director of Women's Football."
The position will have responsibility over introducing a women's team to the 2025 competition.
"This is a significant undertaking, and we would expect that the Director, rather than taking on all of the jobs required to make this a reality, act more as a strategic driver towards this goal - managing a sub-committee, devising a plan of action, and working with other Committee members, the Shire, the SWFL, and other sporting organisations."
Longmore-Dodd said the Director would have the full support of the club Committee.
"As Committee positions are voluntary, the new Director would need to be passionate about women's sport in general and women's football in particular.
"As a club, we are fully committed to this important goal."
Those interested can contact Kris Longmore-Dodd at amrfc@thehawksfc.com.au for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.