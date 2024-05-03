Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's time for women's side': Footy club president

May 3 2024 - 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inaugural Augusta Margaret River Hawks Women's Masters team willl compete in their first competitive match against the Busselton Magpies under Saturday night lights at Gloucester Park. Picture via AMR Hawks.
The inaugural Augusta Margaret River Hawks Women's Masters team willl compete in their first competitive match against the Busselton Magpies under Saturday night lights at Gloucester Park. Picture via AMR Hawks.

With the rise in both popularity and opportunities in women's sport, the Augusta Margaret River Football and Netball Club is set to take the next step in furthering the women's football competition in the lower South West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.