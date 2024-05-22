Margaret River's Old Hospital to mark 100 years of care

When a government-initiated group settlement scheme was created to open the southwest of WA to dairy farming in 1921, there quickly followed community calls for a doctor and hospital to be provided.
On 27 May 1924 the first patient was admitted to Margaret River Hospital, the first publicly funded building in the rapidly growing town and district.
In 1986, after years of calling for an upgrade to these hospital buildings inadequate for a still expanding district, the community finally achieved approval for its new hospital.
In 1990 the old hospital buildings were saved from demolition or sale by community action, and custodianship was leased to community not-for-profit organisation Margaret River Community Centre Inc. which has, since then, managed the conservation and restoration of the buildings and enabled the many community support activities and services that still happen today.
There are 10 heritage listed buildings, and one that has undergone several key usage changes is the old Doctor's Surgery, now housing the Soup Kitchen fondly known as Soupie.
It is a group settlement style house, hastily built in 1924 as the original staff quarters for the first matron, Matron Ward, a few months after the hospital opened.
It housed the Matron and domestic staff until a new flat was built for the Matron in 1949 and then sat unused for many years.
Various other uses such as a day room for patients or outpatient's waiting room had been suggested at times, but the building was always deemed unsuitable for those purposes.
In 1975 it gained a new lease of life as a surgery and pathology lab for doctors Sheridan and Lagan who had arrived in Margaret River in 1968.
Doctors Sheridan and Lagan had previously been allowed to use the hospital's treatment and x-ray room for one year as their surgery.
While the medical department initially rejected the doctor's proposal to convert the building to their surgery on the grounds of expense and unsuitability, once converted this 1924 cottage met the doctor's requirements.
When the old hospital buildings were saved to become the new location of the community resource centre in 1990, the committee decided to open the grounds up and so moved the doctor's surgery back into the grounds behind the nurse's and matron's quarters building to create the central courtyard that we still enjoy.
The Isaacs cottage and Old Church were relocated to the site to complete the courtyard in 2002.
This is just one of many stories from 'Settlement, Struggle and Success: Margaret River and its Old Hospital 1924-2024' written by Jenny and Bill Bunbury to mark the occasion.
The Community Centre will be celebrating this centenary at the Old Hospital Heritage Precinct on Tunbridge Street, on Saturday 25 May 2024, from 11am to 4pm, supported by a grant from the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
All are welcome to join in the celebrations, where a light lunch of 'Soupie Dave's Dahl' and Harlequin coffee and desserts will be offered, with live music from Radio Margaret River and local band Freeway South.
A 1920s style hospital ward will be reconstructed by the Historical Society, and there will be a panel discussion on the Bunburys' book, historical displays, and the chance to wander the heritage trail and catch up with old friends and colleagues.
"We will recognise those 'Born Here' or 'Worked Here' with badges," explained the Community Centre's Sally Hays.
"An informal reunion of former and current hospital staff will gather at the old Doctor's Surgery (now the Soup Kitchen), and will include a special visit from Dr Eithne Sheridan, who many will remember as a staunch advocate for the community and the need for the new hospital that finally happened.
"Dr Sheridan will cut the centenary cake and plant our memorial tree."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.